Kim Petras is kicking off LGBTQ Pride month by releasing a new song, “Can’t Do Better” ― and HuffPost has an exclusive first listen.

The pop starlet’s latest track, which can be played below, is the follow-up to her smash February single, “Heart to Break.” Much like its predecessor, “Can’t Do Better” is a self-empowerment anthem set to ’80s-inspired synth-pop beats.

“I hope it becomes your summer jam because it is most definitely mine,” the 25-year-old told HuffPost. “With it being Pride month, I thought it was a perfect time to drop something new for you guys .... I’m so grateful to my fans who are allowing me to live my dream of making music.”

The past year has been a bit of a whirlwind for Petras, who relocated from her native Germany to Los Angeles at 19 to pursue a music career. The video for her 2017 breakout single, “I Don’t Want It All,” has been viewed over 2 million times since its release in October, while Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon recently named the track as a personal favorite.

She’s racked up plenty of critical accolades, too. The New York Times described her sound as being “informed by a style and point of view that’s both modern and antique,” and compared her to the likes of Madonna and Cyndi Lauper.

Career highlights aside, Petras is also breaking fresh ground as an openly transgender artist in the music industry, having been one of the youngest people in the world to undergo gender confirmation surgery when she was 16.

“Back when my parents and I decided to go public with my story, I wanted it to get a message to all trans kids that you’re not alone and to be your authentic self,” the singer, who’ll hit the road alongside Troye Sivan this fall, said. “It’s pretty wonderful that now I have the opportunity to take that goal of mine to a whole new level and hopefully provide some happiness and hope through the music that I am lucky enough to create.”