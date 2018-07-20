Kimberly Guilfoyle Leaving Fox News: Reports

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving the network, several sources reported Friday morning.

After Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman first reported her imminent departure from the network, ABC and CNN reported that she may be heading to America First Policies, a nonprofit group aligned with the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action.

Spokespeople for Fox News did not immediately return a request for comment.

Guilfoyle is a longtime co-host of “The Five” and has been a host and legal analyst for other Fox News shows.

Guilfoyle joined Fox News in 2006 as a legal analyst and weekend host. Prior to her television career, she worked as an attorney in San Francisco and was married to Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who was then San Francisco mayor and is now California’s lieutenant governor.

She is currently in a relationship with President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr.

Last year, she was rumored to be a candidate to replace then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer and expressed interest in the role. She had also met with Trump officials during his presidential transition in 2016 to discuss the role.