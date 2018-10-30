Ben Affleck Is ‘Big Loser’ In Jimmy Kimmel’s Feud With Matt Damon

Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel and movie star Matt Damon turned heads when they donned “I’m With Stupid” shirts at Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday.

But according to Kimmel, it was Damon’s actor pal Ben Affleck who was the “big loser” in the latest installment of the pair’s fake feud ― after he was pictured standing between them:

“I believe they call that collateral damage,” Kimmel joked on Monday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kimmel further reignited his spoof beef with Damon by quipping there was “nothing worse than paying a lot of money for tickets and having to sit next to an obnoxious jerk the whole game.”

“You know, he eats other people’s unfinished food off the floor, like a rodent,” Kimmel lightheartedly added.

Damon and Affleck (who recently completed his third stint in rehab) are yet to respond, although they may still be too busy basking in the glory of the Boston Red Sox 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.