Little Kid's TV Weather Report Has A 100% Chance Of Making You Smile

This kid has a future.
Carden Corts became a viral sensation this week after a video was posted online showing him deliver a weather forecast as only a 6-year-old can.
In a little more than a day, Carden’s video racked up more than 1 million views on YouTube.
Not bad for a kindergarten project.
The children in Carden’s class were each asked to make a weather forecast video for a school assignment.
His dad, Charlie, happens to work at a design studio with a green screen.
“When I saw this assignment, I felt like I had been waiting my whole life for this,” Charlie told the Tennessean. “No seriously, I thought it was something we could have fun with.”
They certainly did.
Check it out above.
