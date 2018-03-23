PARENTING
Little Kid's TV Weather Report Has A 100% Chance Of Making You Smile

A star is born.
By Ed Mazza

This kid has a future. 

Carden Corts became a viral sensation this week after a video was posted online showing him deliver a weather forecast as only a 6-year-old can. 

In a little more than a day, Carden’s video racked up more than 1 million views on YouTube. 

Not bad for a kindergarten project. 

The children in Carden’s class were each asked to make a weather forecast video for a school assignment. 

His dad, Charlie, happens to work at a design studio with a green screen. 

“When I saw this assignment, I felt like I had been waiting my whole life for this,” Charlie told the Tennessean. “No seriously, I thought it was something we could have fun with.”

They certainly did.

Check it out above. 

