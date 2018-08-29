Kirk Douglas, 101, And Great-Granddaughter Share A Forever Moment

DAVID MCNEW via Getty Images Kirk Douglas (in 2017) just appeared in another winning picture -- a photo with his great-granddaughter.

As an elder statesman in Hollywood (and just about everywhere else), 101-year-old actor Kirk Douglas has virtually seen it all.

But in an adorable photo posted by Cameron Douglas on Instagram Tuesday, the centenarian star has eyes only for his 8-month-old great-granddaughter, Lua Izzy.

Check out how Lua Izzy looks up to her great-grandpa ― just like many film fans do.

Now that’s a moment for the ages.

“LOVE,” wrote Cameron Douglas, grandson of Kirk Douglas and son of Michael Douglas.

Cameron and Viviane Thibes welcomed Lua Izzy, their first child together, in December. People magazine noted that her middle name honors great-grandfather Kirk, who was born Issur Danielovitch and was called Izzy.