Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Calls On Trump To Resign Over Sexual Assault Allegations

If you’ve been wondering why politicians from both parties are resigning over accusations of sexually harassing women, yet President Donald Trump is apparently getting a free pass, you’re not alone.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) also thinks it’s a head-scratcher. And on Monday, she told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour she thinks Trump should resign.

Exclusive: @SenGillibrand says that President Trump “should resign” over sexual assault allegations, calling them “credible” and numerous.” https://t.co/quJhZ09vJi — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) December 11, 2017

“President Trump should resign,” Gillibrand told Amanpour. “These allegations are credible; they are numerous. I’ve heard these women’s testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking.

“This is a very powerful moment in America’s history,” she continued, alluding to what’s become a national reckoning that’s toppled prominent men in Hollywood, the media and Washington.

“Not only should women be heard, they should be believed. When you have these allegations coming forward, they should be investigated, just like you’d investigate any other allegation of fraud or any other crime committed.”

“I think President Trump should be held accountable.”

Gillibrand isn’t alone in her call for Trump’s resignation. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) made a similar appeal after Al Franken (D) resigned his Senate seat over sexual misconduct allegations:

We have a president who acknowledged on tape that he assaulted women. I would hope that he pays attention to what's going on and think about resigning. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 7, 2017

Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) have also called for the president’s resignation in the past week.