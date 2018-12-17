Kirsten Gillibrand Is Worried That Top 2020 Dem Candidates Are All White Men

“I believe it is a moral question for me,” Gillibrand responded when Colbert asked if she’s considering running. “I believe in right vs. wrong, and until this election I actually thought that wrong was winning. As I’ve traveled across my state, across the country for all these candidates, I’ve seen the hatred and the division that President Trump has put out into our country and it has called me to fight as hard as I possibly can to restore the moral compass of this country.”

She left her answer open-ended, adding: “I promise you I will give it a long hard thought of consideration.”