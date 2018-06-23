ENTERTAINMENT
'Game Of Thrones' Stars Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Just Got Married IRL

Probably the happiest wedding pictures to ever come out of "Game of Thrones."
By Hilary Hanson

All hail the true king and queen in the North!

Game of Thrones” co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot at a Scottish church on Saturday before heading to a real-life castle for the reception. Harington plays Jon Snow on the hit HBO series, while Leslie played his ill-fated lover, the wildling Ygritte.

The ceremony took place at Rayne Church in Aberdeenshire, followed by a reception at Wardhill Castle ― an estate owned by Leslie’s family, according to the BBC. The guest list was packed with the co-stars from the show, including Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Peter Dinklage, Harper’s Bazaar reports.

The two have dated off and on since 2012, and Harington proposed in September.

Take a look at the pics that were promised, below:

  Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie departing Rayne Church in Kirkton on Rayne after their wedding on June 23, 2018 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
    Mark R. Milan via Getty Images
    Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie departing Rayne Church in Kirkton on Rayne after their wedding on June 23, 2018 in Aberdeen, Scotland. 
  Rose Leslie arriving at the church.
    Mark R. Milan via Getty Images
    Rose Leslie arriving at the church.
  Kit Harington, who clearly knows something about getting married.
    Mark R. Milan via Getty Images
    Kit Harington, who clearly knows something about getting married.
  Rose Leslie arrives at the church with her father, Sebastian Leslie.
    Mark R. Milan via Getty Images
    Rose Leslie arrives at the church with her father, Sebastian Leslie.
  Leslie wore a gorgeous lace dress.
    Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images
    Leslie wore a gorgeous lace dress.
  After the ceremony at Rayne Church, guests headed over to the reception at nearby Wardhill Castle.
    Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images
    After the ceremony at Rayne Church, guests headed over to the reception at nearby Wardhill Castle.
  The guest list included multiple "Game of Thrones" costars, including Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage.
    Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images
    The guest list included multiple "Game of Thrones" costars, including Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage.
  Maisie Williams also attended the wedding.
    Mark R. Milan via Getty Images
    Maisie Williams also attended the wedding.
  Real-life BFFS Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams at the wedding.
    Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images
    Real-life BFFS Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams at the wedding.
  Best wishes to the couple!
    Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images
    Best wishes to the couple!
Hilary Hanson
Senior trends editor, HuffPost
