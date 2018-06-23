All hail the true king and queen in the North!

“Game of Thrones” co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot at a Scottish church on Saturday before heading to a real-life castle for the reception. Harington plays Jon Snow on the hit HBO series, while Leslie played his ill-fated lover, the wildling Ygritte.

The ceremony took place at Rayne Church in Aberdeenshire, followed by a reception at Wardhill Castle ― an estate owned by Leslie’s family, according to the BBC. The guest list was packed with the co-stars from the show, including Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Peter Dinklage, Harper’s Bazaar reports.

The two have dated off and on since 2012, and Harington proposed in September.

Take a look at the pics that were promised, below: