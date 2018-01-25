HUFFPOST FINDS
Here's A List Of 24 Kitchen Essentials You Need To Start Whole30

Your shopping list for pantry essentials, kitchen tools, and storage hacks.

By Brittany Nims

The only thing harder than building a new healthy eating habit is kicking it off in the first place. Whole30 first-timers would probably agree.

If you’re not familiar with Whole30, it’s a strict meal plan that emphasizes whole foods while banning sugar, alcohol, grains, legumes, soy and dairy. Basically, you’re left eating lean proteins and lots (and lots and lots) of veggies and fruits.

But because many everyday foods like almond milk, creamer and salad dressing contain added sugar and other Whole30-banned ingredients, you’re forced to find Whole30-compliant alternatives, which can be overwhelming for Whole30 beginners.

Though some meal-delivery subscription services like Blue Apron now offer Whole30-approved meal kits, you’ll still need a few go-to ingredients and tools to cook healthy meals at home. Fortunately, we’ve consulted a few Whole30 veterans who’ve supplied us with their must-have kitchen and pantry essentials to kick off a new Whole30 challenge. 

Take a look below at their recommendations, and add these 24 kitchen essentials to your Whole30 shopping list:

  • 1 The original Whole30 guide
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 2 A sturdy collection of cutting boards
    Amazon
    You'll be doing plenty of raw food prep, so having the right equipment is important. You'll want one cutting board designated exclusively for raw meat. The others can be used for various fresh fruits and veggies.

    We recommend this 3-pack of reversible, dishwasher-safe cutting boards
  • 3 A set of glass food storage containers
    Amazon
    Because glass food storage containers are more sustainable than plastic ones, treating yourself to a new set is the best thing you can do to kick off your Whole30 journey. So much of the food you make will have leftovers you can eat throughout the week. (Not to mention, you'll want to bring Whole30-compliant meals for your lunch, too). 

    We recommend this 18-piece glass food storage set with airtight lids that are microwave, oven, freezer and dishwasher safe. 
  • 4 A big ol' jar of ghee
    Amazon
    It's like butter, but without the milk solids, so it's certified dairy-and lactose-free. Use it as your primary cooking fat while sautéing, swap it for butter on baked goods, or use it in any recipe that calls for cooking oil. It's the versatile essential you'll use in Whole30 cooking day after day.

    We recommend this lactose-free, dairy-free, grass-fed ghee butter from 4th & Heart.
  • 5 Whole30-approved mayo
    Amazon
    This mayo is made with avocado oil, organic eggs and vinegar from beets. Even if you don't eat much mayo normally, it's good to have an option on hand for dressings, dips and more. 

    We recommend this 2-pack of Primal Kitchen's avocado oil mayo.
  • 6 These dairy-free creamer alternatives
    Amazon
    Made from almonds and coconuts, these dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, and unsweetened creamer alternatives called Nut Pods are a Whole30 coffee lovers dream -- seriously. 

    We recommend a variety pack of all three flavors -- hazelnut, French vanilla and original -- so you can find the one that fits your tastes.
  • 7 Oil Sprayer
    Amazon
    Though you can't use seed oils like peanut, canola, corn or grapeseed while on a Whole30 diet, you can use extra virgin olive oil (which will probably become the base for most of your homemade salad dressings, too). Swap your everyday cooking sprays for a Whole30-compliant oil mister that can be used for sautéing, grilling, dressing or more. 

    We recommend this Misto oil sprayer. Its frosted glass design is attractive enough to keep on your counter next to your other cruets.
  • 8 A salad dressing shaker
    Amazon
    Unfortunately, most store bought salad dressings contain added sugar or other ingredients that aren't Whole30 friendly. Instead, you'll be making plenty of your own tasty dressings and marinades.

    This OXO Good Grips Salad Shaker includes measurements so you can make, mix, serve and store all in one. 
  • 9 Brewed chocolate
    Amazon
    Did you know that you can brew cacao beans just like coffee beans?? What a time we live in. Though brewed chocolate probably isn't a necessary Whole30 shopping item, it's one of the more interesting grocery items that's also Whole30-compliant. Roasted cacao beans are fresh-ground and brewed in a coffee pot or French press just like plain ol' coffee beans. The result? A dairy-free, sugar-free alternative to hot chocolate that tastes nothing like coffee. Consider it your Whole30-approved treat. 

    We recommend Choffy's brewed chocolate blend. 
  • 10 A tabletop juicer for quick use
    Amazon
    Whether you're making your own homemade vinaigrette, citrus marinade, limey mocktail or detoxing lemon ginger water, a little tabletop juicer will make quick work of it. 

    We recommend this dome lidded citrus juicer with measurements
  • 11 A pair of kitchen tongs
    Amazon
    Be prepared for all of the roasting, broiling and baking you'll be doing.

    We recommend this 2-pack of heat-resistant silicone kitchen tongs.
  • 12 A savory bone broth mix
    Amazon
    Because most of us are busy professionals with little time to simmer homemade bone broth for more than 20 hours, it's OK to find a shortcut here. Bone broth is a tasty, soothing alternative that'll satisfy your cold-weather craving for chicken noodle soup. Plus, it's rich in collagen to promote healthy skin, hair and nails. 

    We recommend this protein-rich, Whole30-approved, pre-made bone broth from Kettle & Fire
  • 13 This soy-free alternative to soy sauce
    Amazon
    This soy-free sauce can be used in salad dressings, sautés, marinades, sauces and even with sushi. And, despite being made with coconut tree sap and sea salt, it doesn't have a coconut flavor. Instead, it's a soy-free alternative for soy sauce in your favorite dishes. 

    Try Coconut Secret's Organic Raw Coconut Aminos for yourself. 
  • 14 A set of baking sheets
    Amazon
    Cookie sheets are probably the one kitchen item we use the most, but replace the least. Because you'll be roasting and baking for most of your meals, make sure you're prepared with trays that will hold up. 

    We recommend this 3-piece nonstick baking and cookie sheet set
  • 15 A soy-free fish sauce
    Amazon
    Once you start cooking with fish sauce, it will become a pantry staple -- even after your Whole30 challenge is complete. Most recipes only call for a dash or two in sauces and marinades to kick up the flavors, so a single bottle will go the distance. 

    We recommend this soy-free and no-MSG fish sauce from Red Boat.
  • 16 A pre-seasoned cast iron skillet
    Amazon
    A cast iron skillet is a fun way to experiment with your favorite Whole30 recipes. Instead of baking short ribs, cook them in skillet with onions, garlic and potatoes on the side. All of the meat's juices will crisp up on the veggies, and you'll be left with a dish Paula Deen herself would envy. 

    We recommend this 12 inch pre-seasoned cast iron skillet with silicone handle holder
  • 17 Spices, spices and more spices
    Amazon
    The one thing all Whole30 veterans will tell you? Stock up on spices. You use them in salad dressings, as marinades, as dry rubs, as roast flavorings, and to coat baked veggies. Stock up on your favorite flavors -- as well as new ones -- to kick your healthy cooking up a notch.

    Because we're New Yorkers at heart, we recommend this Everything But The Bagel sesame seasoning blend.
  • 18 A Vitamix
    Amazon
    Though this certainly isn't an essential, hear us out. On those nights you're too tired to roast a chicken or bake pork chops, your Vitamix will be there to mix up fresh veggie soups, blend creamy homemade dressings and even make quick breakfast smoothies. It's also strong enough to blend your own homemade almond milk, since store bought ones can contain added sugar and carrageenan. 

    We recommend the Vitamix 5200 blender.
  • 19 A month's supply of La Croix
    Amazon
    Yes, La Croix is Whole30 compliant! Most Whole30 veterans will tell you to stock up on your favorite flavor to sip in the evenings (perhaps out of a wine glass) to make yourself feel like you're treating yourself to something extra special. Plus, La Croix can be used to make healthy mocktail alternatives during your dry run. 

    We recommend a variety pack of La Croix Cúrate
  • 20 A big bag of roasted and unsalted almonds
    Amazon
    Though you can't have peanuts and other legumes on Whole30, you can have true tree nuts like hazelnuts, walnuts and almonds.

    Stock up on a big bag of them to have for healthy and filling snacks.  
  • 21 A time-saving Instant Pot
    Amazon
    This isn't technically an "essential" for Whole30, but it'll sure make it a heck of a lot easier. Instant Pots are like seven kitchen gadgets in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer.

    We recommend this mini 3-quart setup for smaller families. 
  • 22 A good set of spatulas
    Amazon
    You'll be roasting, sauteing, mixing, blending and baking all kinds of new dishes. Make sure you have plenty of spatulas on hand so that you don't have to keep washing the same one over and over. 

    We recommend this 4-piece set of heat-resistant and BPA-free spoons and spatulas
  • 23 A meat thermometer
    Amazon
    This isn't so much a Whole30 essential as it is just a good all-around kitchen tool to have. Make sure you have a good, easy-to-use meat thermometer on hand before you start grilling that flank steak. 

    We recommend this Amazon-favorite digital cooking thermometer
  • 24 The Whole30 Fast and Easy recipe book
    Amazon
    Get it here

