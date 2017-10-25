KLI's Gerd Müller: Kaandorp D'Arcy Disinvite "Facts Wrong"

I received an email from Konrad Lorentz Institute President Gerd Müller in response to my post “They Did It Again—Banned by KLI from Dutch D’Arcy Thompson Meeting.” In it Müller claims University of Amsterdam computational biologist Jaap Kaandorp has simply got his facts wrong in the disinvite, that Johannes Jäger is no longer KLI director—he left in June--and that KLI did not have a hand in the D’Arcy Thompson conference matter.

The online announcement that the Dutch “On Growth and Form” exhibit at Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam was open to the public beginning October 24 is also wrong. I stopped by the museum yesterday and was informed by museum attendants that the tiny exhibit room was still closed and they were unsure as to when it would open to the public.

Uncharacteristic bungling by the Dutch?

Was the disinvite really related to Philip Ball (Nature magazine) being all over the D’Arcy Thompson celebration at Lorentz Center/University of Amsterdam?

Gerd Müller’s note follows:

“Dear Suzan, I thought that we had a nice talk at the Royal Society meeting, where you also gave me your book. Instead you post yet another attack on the KLI, even though the facts are wrong: At the KLI we know nothing about protesting your attendance, poisoning waters, or a “disinvite” from the D’Arcy Thompson meeting. Jaap Kaandorp cannot speak in the name of the KLI, and neither is Johannes Jäger its director (he left in June this year). Whatever these persons may or may not have said or done, it is unrelated to the KLI. Best wishes, Gerd”

The Kaandorp Disinvite:

“Dear Suzan,

My collegue [sic] Johannes Jaeger (co-organizer of this workshop and director of the KLI) showed me the “Altenberg 16” book.

I don't want to participate anymore in this interview and we also decided that we don't want you be to [sic] present at this workshop

I am very sorry for this

Best wishes,