WEIRD NEWS
11/27/2018 07:09 pm ET Updated 1 day ago

Knickers The Giant Steer Has The Internet Saying, 'Holy Cow!'

Knickers got his name because he palled around with a Brahman steer named Bra.
headshot
By David Moye

A Holstein-Friesian steer in western Australia stands head and shoulders above its competition ― literally.

Knickers, a 7-year-old steer who lives on a farm near Lake Preston, is a whopping 6 feet, 4 inches tall. That makes this behemoth bovine about 1.5 feet taller than other steers, and he weighs twice as much, according to USA Today.

Although Knickers could be turned into 4,000 hamburger patties, owner Geoff Pearson says he has no plans to lead him to the slaughterhouse.

He was too big for the usual processing, Pearson told ABC.Net.Au. “We have a high turnover of cattle, and he was lucky enough to stay behind.”

Pearson told the BBC that Knickers’ name was a result of guilt by association.

“When he was young, when we first got him, we had a Brahman steer which was a friend of his. So his name was Bra... so we [had] Bra and Knickers,” Pearson said. “We never thought he would turn into a big Knickers.”

Knickers might have a case to be eventually declared Australia’s biggest steer, but he’s a relative small fry compared to Bellino, a Chianina ox in Italy that stands 6 feet, 7 inches, according to Guinness World Records.

But what Knickers lacks in size, he makes up for in sheer steer popularity, based on the reaction from the internet.

Although Knickers survived the slaughterhouse, he’s not getting a free ride at Pearson’s farm. Instead, he helps out by leading other cattle around the place.

“You’ll put him in a paddock and all the other cattle seem to get attracted to him,” Pearson told ABC.Net.au. “Whenever he wants to get up and start walking, there’s a trail of hundreds of cattle following him. We all know when Knickers is on the move.”

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Striking Portraits Of Cows
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Australia Cattle
Knickers The Giant Steer Has The Internet Saying, 'Holy Cow!'
CONVERSATIONS