Knife Attack In Paris Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured

A man wielding a knife was shot dead in central Paris on Saturday evening after killing one person and injuring several others, sources close to the investigation told France’s AFP news agency.

The man attacked five people, French police said on Twitter, leaving two in serious condition and two in fair condition.

The incident took place in the city’s 2nd Arrondissement, an area packed with shops and tourists that also features the Palais Garnier opera house.

Witnesses described a scene of chaos in which people ran to hide in restaurants and cafes. Some dove to the floor.

“Tonight, our city is wounded,” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a tweet, which has been translated from the French. “My first thoughts are with the family of the victim who lost their life. I am also thinking about the wounded and their loved ones. I want to tell them that all Parisians are at their side.”

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb praised the “cool” response of emergency responders.

A motive for the attack was not immediately apparent. Authorities are warning the public not to spread rumors.

Reuters TV / Reuters Police guard the scene of a knife attack in Paris on May 12.

