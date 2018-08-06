Kourtney Kardashian Calls Sisters 'Disgusting' In Stormy Season Premiere

The season premiere of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” began with a feud between the siblings like we’ve never seen.

On Sunday’s episode of the reality show, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian got into a massive fight about work schedules and family after Kim attempted to plan a family photo shoot.

Tensions were high from the start, with Kourtney admitting that she and Khloé had drifted apart over the last six months, and Kim and Khloé revealing they were afraid of Kourtney.

“I just feel like I’m constantly being criticized and picked on,“ said Kourtney. “In the past, I used to just brush things off, but I just don’t want to tolerate it anymore.”

Kim broached the idea of the family doing a Christmas card photo shoot, but Kourtney refused to budge from her schedule to arrange the timing.

Kim snapped at Kourtney:

“No one wants you in the fucking shoot,” she raged. “Get the fuck out of here and go. I need Kourtney to not be so fucking annoying with a stick up her ass like she fucking runs this shit, because she doesn’t. She’s the least-exciting to look at.” She told her older sister to “be accommodating to the people that actually do shit.”

The siblings rekindled the feud later over the phone, with Kourtney saying she wouldn’t change her schedule for the photo shoot because her family has “really different values” than she does.

“I choose to be a mother to my three kids,” she said. “I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough — more than I would like to. What’s natural to me is being a mother. And I don’t expect everyone to have the same interests.”

She said she feels “guilt” every day “from not being at home” when her children “get in from school, not doing homework.”

“My kids suffer. Honestly, it’s like, we have a disgusting family. I’m ashamed to be a part of [it]. It’s just gross,” said Kourtney.

As the show aired on TV Sunday, the sisters all hit Twitter with their recollections of arguments past. None kept it light, perhaps suggesting that the feud isn’t over.

Kourtney doubled down on what she expressed on the show, telling fans that her priority is to be a mother, and that the fight gave her “chills.”

Watching this fight actually gives me chills #KUWTK — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

It’s not normal to have to relive this stuff #KUWTK — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother. #KUWTK — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

Not gonna lie, my moms reaction is a little disappointing too. #KUWTK — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

We’re ride or die. But i don’t accept the way we criticize and judge each other anymore. My personal growth doesn’t allow it. https://t.co/n2m07zWhub — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

The eldest Kardashian also told Kim she had been feeling overworked, and called Kim “an amazing mother.”

And i do. But i wasn’t wanting MORE work, i already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you. https://t.co/ZMpEo5nlwL — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018