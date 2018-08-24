ASIAN VOICES
K-Pop Band BTS Drops Song With Nicki Minaj, And The Internet Has No Chill

Worlds collide.
By Kimberly Yam

Now, this is a collab for the books. 

K-pop band BTS released its album “Love Yourself: Answer” on Friday ― along with a separate, digital version of the song “Idol” that featured the “Queen,” rapper Nicki Minaj

BTS Army and The Barbz, the respective fandoms of BTS and Minaj, ecstatically welcomed the news. Seriously, people had no chill.  

In a comment on Instagram, Minaj announced that a music video for her version of “Idol” would be released in the coming days. 

“Love Yourself: Answer” is the fourth and final installment in BTS’s “Love Yourself” series. The group will embark on a world tour starting Saturday, hitting up Seoul, London and Los Angeles, among several other cities. 

Meanwhile, the rapper dropped her fourth studio album, “Queen,” earlier this month. 

