Krampus Is Here To Spread Christmas Fear

It’s the most wonderful time for some fear.

Tuesday night was Krampusnacht ― an evening to celebrate what some European cultures consider to be Santa’s less jolly Christmastime counterpart, Krampus.

While St. Nick rewards good children with gifts, Krampus does just the opposite, beating them with a bundle of birch sticks. And while Santa carries toys in a sack on his back, Krampus has a basket on his back, which he uses to haul off the worst of the kids.

Krampusnacht is typically celebrated on Dec. 5, or the night before the Dec. 6 feast day for St. Nicholas, although the dates for both can vary, especially as Krampus takes on a bigger role in pop culture.

Here are some scenes from recent Krampus celebrations:

SOPA Images via Getty Images A Krampus celebration in Graz, Austria, on Dec. 3, 2017.

Tonight is #Krampusnacht: In keeping with pre-Germanic Pagan traditions, men dressed as Krampus, St. Nick's half-beast companion, have been frightening children on Krampusnacht for centuries. https://t.co/fFStuo8uVJ — Mark Tompkins (@MLTompkins) December 5, 2017

SOPA Images via Getty Images A celebrant gets into the Krampus spirit in Graz on Dec. 3, 2017.

Tonight, the evening of 5th December, is known in many alpine countries as Krampusnacht (krampus night). Krampus is the assistant of St. Nicholas. He is a hairy, horned, cloven-hooved figure, with bells, chains, birch rods, and sometimes a basket. — Mike Odden (@MikeOdden) December 5, 2017

SOPA Images via Getty Images Another reveler enjoys the Graz Krampusnacht party on Dec. 3.

Represented Pitt among the Krampus tonight in Austria. One took my Pitt hat and placed it on his horn. I was about to take a photo of it, but then sadly another one whipped me at that time. pic.twitter.com/w6OQEAZ79n — Chris Dokish (@ChrisDokish) December 5, 2017

JURE MAKOVEC via Getty Images A Krampus celebration in Slovenia in Nov. 24, 2017.

It's Krampus day today in Austria. 😈 Nikolaus comes tomorrow, after Krampus got all the bad kids in his bag 😅 — Martin Weber (@martinweber) December 5, 2017

Ian Forsyth via Getty Images A scene from the Krampus parade in Whitby, England on Dec. 2, 2017.

It’s Krampus night in Austria. Doesn’t this get you into the Christmas spirit? 😂 pic.twitter.com/esxPDJNlIT — Whitney Bateman (@Whitney_B) December 5, 2017

Ian Forsyth via Getty Images A Krampus celebrant in Whitby, England on Dec. 2.

JURE MAKOVEC via Getty Images A Krampus party kicks into gear in Podkoren, Slovenia on Nov. 24, 2017.

To hell with the attacks on our Judeo-Christian values. Wishing you all a Merry Krampusnacht. May your defenses hold against the child-whipping demon Santa sends to torment your offspring. 🎄🎅🏻👹 — Gideon Yago (@gideonyago) December 6, 2017

Glad I didn't know about Krampus as a kid. The threat of Santa giving me coal did the trick. I probably would have had nightmares every December if I knew about that kid-eating demon lmaoo — Black Elsa ❄️ (@Very_NESSAsary) December 6, 2017

Leonhard Foeger / Reuters A Krampus show participant shows off his mask in Schladming, Austria, on Nov. 25, 2017

Hand-carved "Krampus" masks from Ennstal, #Austria

Background explanation on what's a Krampus by Christoph Waltz: https://t.co/UWI4RYmW0Z pic.twitter.com/qHqe6DyPH4 — Isabella Mader (@IsabellaMader_) December 6, 2017

A centuries-old figure and menacing counterpart to St. Nicholas, Krampus is a demon-like beast that swats at naughty children, and even has his own holiday—Krampusnacht.https://t.co/QG1zEvAglr — National Geographic (@NatGeoMag) December 5, 2017

Leonhard Foeger / Reuters A Krampus show in Schladming, Austria, on Nov. 25, 2017.