Better Watch Out: Krampus Is Back To Spread Holiday Fear

MUNICH, GERMANY - DECEMBER 09: Actors dressed as the Krampus creature parade through the city center's pedestrian shopping district on December 9, 2018 in Munich, Germany. Krampus traditionally accompanies Saint Nicholas and angels in a house to house procession to reward children who have been good and warn those who have not, though in recent decades Krampus parades have become an intrinsic part of local folklore and take place throughout the end of November and into the first half of December in the alpine regions of Germany, Austria and Italy. Krampus usually wears large cowbells on his back that he rings by shaking his hips to ward off the evil spirits of winter. He also carries a switch made of branches or animal hair that he uses to whip bystanders. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Sebastian Widmann via Getty Images