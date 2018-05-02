Kristen Bell Shares Authentic Advice About Anxiety She'd Give Her Younger Self

Actress Kristen Bell gets real about mental health in a poignant new video.

The “Bad Moms” star revealed what advice she’d give her younger self about anxiety and depression in the clip released by The Child Mind Institute on Tuesday. It’s aimed at breaking the stigma surrounding mental health.

“Don’t be fooled by this game of perfection that humans play,” said Bell, who has experienced both conditions since she was 18.

Check out the video here:

“Because Instagram and magazines and TV shows, they strive for a certain aesthetic and everything looks so beautiful and people seem like they don’t have any problems, but everyone’s human,” she added.

Bell, 37, said “everyone has problems” and “feels yucky on the inside sometimes,” adding that people have an obligation to “take care of yourself from the inside out because that’s how you can truly feel beautiful.”

“There are resources out there if you’re feeling anxious, of people to talk to and doctors to interact with,” she added. “You are not alone. Never feel embarrassed or ashamed about who you are.”