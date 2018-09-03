Kristen Bell couldn’t be prouder of Dax Shepard for reaching a major sober milestone.

The actress on Saturday praised her husband in a beautiful tribute on Instagram for making it to his “14th year sobriety birthday.”

“I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it,” Bell wrote. “I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night.”

The 38-year-old later added, “I’m so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves.”

Bell ended her note with a sweet sign-off, telling her husband and the father of their two kids: “I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work. You set an excellent example of being human. Happy 14th year sobriety birthday, @daxshepard.”

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 1, 2018 at 6:20pm PDT

The actress also got Shepard the sober birthday gift of his dreams, which he thanked Bell for on Instagram over the weekend.

“@kristenanniebell got me a tour of the @kingshawaiian factory and I ate 8 STRAIGHT oughta the oven. 2 more upstairs, and 3 at home,” the actor wrote. “13 all-in for one day is an accomplishment I will not soon forget.”

A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on Sep 1, 2018 at 6:01pm PDT

Bell has spoken about her husband’s journey with addiction and recovery before and says it has motivated her to get involved with different charity groups.

“I have a particular affinity towards helping people who feel outcast whether they’ve made mistakes, like having past felony convictions or recovering addicts,” she said in a 2016 interview with E! News.

“Seeing the world through his eyes has really opened mine to knowing that it is a disease and nobody is choosing to drink more than others, they are doing it because of a variety of reasons and they deserve the attention of a mental health professional, and not the county jail or however else we’re choosing to pretend we’re fixing the problem,” she said.

Prior to meeting his now-wife, Shepard says he struggled with both alcohol and drug addiction.