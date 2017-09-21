Kristen Bell Recorded ‘The Good Place’ Cast’s Reaction To Season 1 Twist

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for “The Good Place” Season 1.

This is some good shirt.

The first season of NBC’s comedy “The Good Place” ended with quite the plot twist.

The show’s main character, Eleanor (Kristen Bell), figured out that “the good place,” which is supposed to be personalized version of heaven created by an angel-like architect named Michael (Ted Danson), is actually “the bad place,” or hell. The revelation explains why she and her buddies — Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Jason (Manny Jacinto), and Tahani (Jameela Jamil) — are so unhappy in the afterlife.

Michael Schur, the show’s creator, wanted to keep the twist a secret and only clued in Bell and Danson, while the rest of the cast was kept in the dark, Entertainment Tonight reports.

When Schur finally decided to let the rest of the cast know — including D’Arcy Carden, who plays a human-like version of an afterlife Alexa named Janet —Bell decided to record their reactions.

“I thought it was going to be my first submission to ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos,’ the best television show ever to grace the planet,” Bell told EW “I really thought it was going to win me a hundred thousand dollars, their big jackpot prize. It was as good as you think it is because they were really stunned.”