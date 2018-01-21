Kristen Bell Opens SAG Awards By Dragging Melania Trump

Bell, who dubbed herself the unofficial first lady of the SAG Awards because she’s the first person to ever host the ceremony, went after the anti-cyberbullying campaign Trump has said she’s championing during her time in the White House ― despite her husband’s controversial tweets.

“I never thought I’d grow up to be the first lady, but you know what? I kinda like it,” Bell said.

“I think my first initiative as first lady will be cyberbullying,” she added, to much laughter from the audience. “Because I have yet to see any progress made on that problem quite yet.”

Watch a clip from her opening below: