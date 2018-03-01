Kristen Wiig Reportedly In Talks To Play The Villain In 'Wonder Woman' Sequel

Hera, give us strength.

Kristen Wiig is being considered to play a villain named Cheetah in the follow-up to 2017′s blockbuster “Wonder Woman,” Deadline reports. The untitled sequel is set to take place during the Cold War era of the 1980s.

Cheetah first appeared in Wonder Woman No. 6 in October 1943. In the issue, the character Priscilla Rich is upstaged by Wonder Woman at a social event. Her jealousy causes her to develop an enraged alter ego known as Cheetah, and she becomes a lifelong nemesis of Wonder Woman.