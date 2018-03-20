Kroger Drops Gun Magazines That Tout Assault Weapons

Kroger announced on Monday it will no longer sell gun magazines promoting assault-style rifles.

The largest supermarket chain in the U.S., Kroger did not specify which magazine titles would be pulled, but a spokesman told Bloomberg that “assault-rifle themed periodicals” would be targeted.

Among some 12 gun magazines being sold at a Cincinnati-area Kroger on Monday was a publication called AR-15, which features the same kind of assault-style rifle used in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, reported WLWT5-TV. The Feb. 14 attack in Parkland, Florida left 17 people dead.

Guns & Ammo, Tactical Life and Recoil also promote the semiautomatic rifle. Hunting magazines such as Field and Stream typically don’t. Kroger will continue to sell some gun magazines.

One shopper was surprised Kroger even had a selection of magazines with articles on assault-style rifles.

“I’m definitely shocked that you would find a magazine of this nature in a grocery store where a lot of kids go,” university student Kendra Williams told WLWT5-TV.

On Monday, Fred Meyer, which is owned by Kroger, said it will phase out all gun and ammunition sales. It was the first major chain in America to stop selling guns.

“Fred Meyer has made a business decision to exit the firearms category,” the Portland, Oregon-based company said in a statement. Just two weeks ago, Kroger announced that Fred Meyer would only sell guns to buyers 21 or older.

Guns and ammunition sales generated about $7 million annually for Fred Meyer, according to the company statement. But consumer demand was “softening” with sales continuing to decline. Fred Meyer operates 133 stores in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. It was selling guns in 43 of them.