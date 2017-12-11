Kumail Nanjiani Reacts To 'Big Sick' Snub By Impersonating Steven Spielberg

Despite dazzling audiences since its premiere at Sundance last year, Kumail Nanjiani’s film “The Big Sick” was completely shut out of the Golden Globe nominations.

So what’s a snubbed actor and writer to do when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association doesn’t recognize his hard work (or that of co-star Holly Hunter, for that matter)? Pretend to be Steven Spielberg on Twitter and suggest that everyone watch “The Big Sick,” of course.

After the nominations were announced on Monday, Nanjiani tweeted that his phone has been taken over by the director.

Hey gang. This is Steven Spielberg tweeting from Kumail’s phone. My fave movie this yr was The Big Sick. It’s avail on Amazon Prime & iTunes & all that. Great movie to watch w the fam. I watched it w my family (the Spielbergs) & we all loved it. Handing phone back to Kumail now. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 11, 2017