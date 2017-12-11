ENTERTAINMENT
12/11/2017 12:48 pm ET Updated Dec 11, 2017

Kumail Nanjiani Reacts To 'Big Sick' Snub By Impersonating Steven Spielberg

Can a tweet be nominated for a Golden Globe?
By Cole Delbyck

Despite dazzling audiences since its premiere at Sundance last year, Kumail Nanjiani’s film “The Big Sick” was completely shut out of the Golden Globe nominations

So what’s a snubbed actor and writer to do when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association doesn’t recognize his hard work (or that of co-star Holly Hunter, for that matter)? Pretend to be Steven Spielberg on Twitter and suggest that everyone watch “The Big Sick,” of course. 

After the nominations were announced on Monday, Nanjiani tweeted that his phone has been taken over by the director. 

Note to all future Academy voters: It’s not too late to right this wrong. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos 2017
Cole Delbyck
Entertainment Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Movie Awards Golden Globe Awards Steven Spielberg Kumail Nanjiani The Big Sick
Kumail Nanjiani Reacts To 'Big Sick' Snub By Impersonating Steven Spielberg
CONVERSATIONS