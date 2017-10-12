ENTERTAINMENT
A Photo Of Kurt Russell Napping Is Melting People's Minds

"I keep looking at it and my brain just wants it to be true."

By Lee Moran

A mind-bending photograph of Hollywood movie legend Kurt Russell is puzzling people online.

A tiny hairdresser appears to attend to the sleeping actor’s hair in the snap taken on the set of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which hit movie theaters in April.

Twitter user @jamiesmart shared the amusing image, which also shows Russell’s castmates Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana tapping away on their cell phones, to Twitter on Wednesday:

“I thought Kurt Russell had a tiny personal hairdresser in this photo and tbh my brain was fine with the idea,” he wrote.

The photograph has been in circulation for several months, but the post is now going viral.

The illusion happened when the woman walked behind Russell as the picture was snapped.

Needless to say, it’s delighted many tweeters:

