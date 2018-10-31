She’s a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world.

Kylie Jenner dressed up like the famous plastic doll for Halloween in two custom-made costumes from fashion designer Bryan Hearns. Jenner’s stylist, Jill Jacobs, also helped create the one-shouldered pink bodysuit of the first look and the mini dress and earrings of the second.

With the bodysuit, Jenner wore a shoulder-length blond wig with a silver necklace and hot pink eyeshadow. She really got into the part by posing as a frozen doll in a Barbie box:

For her second look, the 21-year-old turned herself into the 25th-anniversary Barbie Totally Hair edition.

The second set of photos show her in a multicolored dress with a long blond wig, both lying on a pink car and once again standing in a box:

Prior to her Barbie doll looks, Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, dressed up in matching butterfly costumes.

As Jenner noted in one Instagram caption, the mother-daughter costumes are a reference to boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott’s song “Butterfly Effect.”

The five Kardashian-Jenner sisters also got into the Halloween spirit together, as they all dressed up as Victoria’s Secret Angels for a party in Los Angeles. Kendall Jenner is the only one who has actually walked the Victoria’s Secret show.

Prior to the Victoria’s Secret look, Kendall became the Fembot character from “Austin Powers.”