Kylie Jenner Beat Beyoncé At Breaking The Internet

Kylie Jenner and Beyoncé really shouldn’t be together in the same sentence, but here we are because the youngest Kardashian-Jenner actually bested the queen herself at something.

The new mom to Stormi Webster (yes, you didn’t hallucinate that name reveal) now has the most-liked photo on Instagram ever after racking up more than 14 million likes just a day after posting the first look at her baby girl.

Jenner shared the post on Tuesday with the much-discussed name of the family’s latest addition in the caption. Stormi grabs hold of her mom’s thumb in the photo, looking ever so adorable in the background.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

The beauty mogul also racked up over 60 million views on a clip from her 11-minute pregnancy confirmation video she posted on the social media app days before.

Beyoncé previously set the record with 11.2 million likes in 2017 when she announced on Instagram she was expecting twins. After much speculation about her pregnancy, the “Lemonade” singer shared an instantly iconic photo of herself seated under a veil with her hands on her stomach and an intricate floral display in the background.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” she wrote in the caption. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

However, Jenner wasn’t the first to beat the mother of three in social media popularity. In fact, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo topped Bey’s post with an impressive 11.3 million likes on an Instagram of himself in November with his girlfriend on the day she gave birth to twins.

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

“More and more, we’re seeing the world’s most influential public figures turn to Instagram to share their most intimate and personal moments, and in turn, bring Instagram’s global community in on the joy and celebration,” an Instagram representative told HuffPost in a statement about Jenner’s post.