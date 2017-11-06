Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumors By Shutting One Down

We’ve heard nary a peep from Kylie Jenner since news of her pregnancy broke months ago except, of course, when there was a new lip kit to hawk.

But the youngest KarJenner broke her silence on the matter Sunday when she slammed photos of her “baby bump” published by the DailyMail, calling them Photoshopped.

“First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background,” Jenner wrote on Twitter. “2nd photo is clearly altered.”

First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered pic.twitter.com/c9fi0EyhWB — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 5, 2017

Despite Jenner’s claims, the DailyMail added in its initial post that the pictures in question were not edited.

X17Online, the celebrity photo site where images originated, backed up this stance.

“100% REAL! No Photoshop, #nofilter, no additives, no preservatives—all organic and all REAL!” the outlet wrote in response to Jenner on Sunday.

Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, multiple outlets confirmed in September, and is rumored to deliver sometime in February. Sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian are also reportedly pregnant, but the family has stayed silent on those fronts as well.

After the photos made the internet rounds, Jenner coincidentally shared the first full-body image we’ve seen of her for months with sister Khloe on Snapchat. The two wear oversized sweatshirts and tight leggings in the photo, craftily posing for the camera so as not to give too much away.

The KarJenner sisters apparently went on an adventure together over the weekend, stopping in a convenient store to pick up some junk food.