Kylie Jenner Drops 'Weather Collection' Dedicated To Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner has revealed her next Kylie Cosmetics collection and it’s dedicated to her baby girl, Stormi.

The 20-year-old revealed earlier this month that she’d be dropping a new line within her cosmetics brand, but she kept its name a secret until now.

Aptly called “The Weather Collection,” Jenner’s latest creation features a range of eyeshadows, lipsticks, highlighters and more with individual shade names like “Calm Before the Storm” and “Eye of the Storm.”

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 22, 2018 at 3:34pm PST

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Feb 22, 2018 at 5:39pm PST

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Feb 22, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

Weather, storms, Stormi ― yes, very cute, we see what you did there.

Other names within the collection include: “True Love,” “Sunshine,” “Northern Light,” “Little Wonder,” “Starbaby,” “Heaven Sent” and “Sweet Storm.”

The full “Weather Collection” officially launches on Feb. 28. Jenner said on her Instagram story on Thursday that she’s been working on this “pretty much throughout my entire pregnancy,” noting she “spent a lot of time on this collection” to add detail to it.

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Feb 22, 2018 at 3:34pm PST

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Feb 22, 2018 at 3:45pm PST

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Feb 22, 2018 at 3:43pm PST