As much as we might like a “Bodyguard” remake starring Kylie Jenner and a former member of her private security team, alas, it was not meant to be.

As photos of the reality TV star and her ex-bodyguard Tim Chung made the internet rounds recently, some people were convinced that not only was he worthy of the name “hot bodyguard,” but he was also the father of Jenner’s new baby girl, Stormi.

Except, by all accounts Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first daughter together ― albeit in secret ― in February.

Chung, also a Los Angeles Police Department officer, set the record straight once and for all on social media, calling the rumors “incredibly disrespectful.”

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable,” he wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only.”

“There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family,” Chung continued.

A post shared by TIM CHUNG (@timmm.c) on Oct 8, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

A post shared by TIM CHUNG (@timmm.c) on May 10, 2018 at 8:36pm PDT

Rumors swirled earlier this month that Chung was the father after fans thought they noticed a resemblance between him and the child. Stories about Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga then surfaced saying he, too, believed that Scott was not the baby’s biological father.

The “Rack City” rapper later shut down speculation that he ever suggested there was anything going on between the two outside their working relationship.

“I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so,” Tyga wrote on Twitter. “Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families.”

HAVE YALL NOTICED THAT KYLIE JENNERS BBY LOOKS A LOT LIKE HER BODYGUARD (translating the tweet) pic.twitter.com/2WskjO876U — bicth (@GOTHKISSES) May 2, 2018

why does Stormi Jenner look like Kylie’s bodyguard? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9Be005qfhM — K$ (@OfficialKito) May 2, 2018

Never one to let a little controversy get in the way of a good time, Jenner and Scott made their official debut as a couple at the Met Gala last week, three months after welcoming Stormi.

Jenner turned heads (and diverged from the night’s theme) in an Alexander Wang getup complete with tiny sunglasses.

Jackson Lee via Getty Images Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attends Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art.