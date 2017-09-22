“This is the happiest she’s ever been,” a source told People, which also noted that the baby is due in February.

The 20-year-old reality star and beauty magnate has been dating rapper Travis Scott since April, following an on-and-off relationship with rapper Tyga. According to TMZ, both parents started sharing the news with friends earlier this month.

The pregnancy revelation arrives just before E! is scheduled to air its “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” 10th anniversary special on Sunday. While the reality star’s news has shocked many, it may not have come as such a surprise to very observant fans ― Jenner has been posting some older photos and cropping some more recent pics on her Instagram page.

She’s also not the only member of the Kardashian clan who may be expecting a baby. Although they haven’t confirmed the widely circulating reports, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expected to welcome their third child through a surrogate, possibly just before Jenner’s due date.

People on Twitter took in the baby news by sharing heartfelt congratulations some jokes.

Me: I don't care about the Jenners or the Kardashians



Internet: *Kylie Jenner is pregnant.*



Me:pic.twitter.com/pG73WGfzb0 — isra (@itsisraelsolano) September 22, 2017

Kylie Jenner pregnancy news on TMZ the day before the Kardashian 10 year special airs. Kris is a genius. pic.twitter.com/MGYD4ix4yG — Paul (ಠ_ಠ) (@mrpwhitley) September 22, 2017

Me: I hate drama



*Kylie Jenner is pregnant and Travis is the dad.



Also me: pic.twitter.com/XhLbZa83cc — Atmosphere (@lakerchick213) September 22, 2017

Kylie Jenner's possible unborn child is already richer and more famous than I'll ever be — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) September 22, 2017

Kylie Jenner after giving birth pic.twitter.com/rjt8gmx0Ie — Susana. (@susanaazevedo19) September 22, 2017

"Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting a baby! 👶"



Tyga: pic.twitter.com/GF9NPWSg4t — Rappers Said (@RappersSaid) September 22, 2017