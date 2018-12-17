Kylie Jenner Puts Herself Right In The Middle Of Kanye West's Twitter Drama

Like many families around this time of year, the KarJenner clan is heading into the holidays on a high-speed train of drama that could derail at any moment.

But, thankfully, this Twitter-fueled locomotive may be back on track after Kanye West dragged Travis Scott, who has a daughter with sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, into his ongoing feud with Drake.

West, in an explosive Twitter tirade last week, took issue with “sneak disses” on Scott’s hit song “Sicko Mode” featuring the Toronto-born Drake, in which they rap about preferring “checks over stripes.”

The “checks” refer to the logo for Nike, which has deals with both Scott and Drake, and the stripes represent Adidas, which manufactures West’s Yeezy Boost sneakers.

“You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family,” Kanye wrote on Thursday.

“How you gone be on Trav’s song coming at me,” he added in another tweet. “Trav should have never allowed that.”

— ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

— ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

West, in a storm of more than 100 tweets ― mostly directed at Drake ― also alleged the rival rapper threatened his family. But as West’s tirade was winding down, the Yeezy designer revealed he’d had a sit-down with Scott and put their differences aside.

“Met with Trav at my crib this morning,” he wrote. “We expressed ourselves It’s all love.”

— ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

— ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

The rap armistice was nearly ruined, however, when Scott posted a photo of himself that prominently featured the Nike swoosh, which some assumed was a retaliation for West publicly airing the dirty laundry.

But Kylie Jenner stepped up on Sunday night in Scott’s defense, insisting he’s not “being petty,” but was simply wearing a sweatshirt as part of his ongoing deal with Nike.

“This is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design),” explained Jenner, who has a daughter Stormi with Scott. “Everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware - travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy.”

— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 16, 2018