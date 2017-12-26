Kylie Jenner Absent From Kardashian Family Christmas Card

Kim Kardashian West tweeted the family’s final Christmas card on Sunday, featuring all of her sisters except one.

Kylie Jenner was noticeably absent from the photograph, taken by Eli Russell Linnetz. The image showed Kardashian West along with Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, mom Kris Jenner and her mom Mary Jo Houghton. Grandkids Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick, Saint and North West and Dream Kardashian were featured as well.

DAY 25 MERRY CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/ONrmDDTaJz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2017

Many fans believed the photograph shared on Christmas day would include Kylie and confirm rumors that she may be pregnant.

It seems brother Rob Kardashian also did not appear in the family’s annual photo shoot, though Kardashian West previously said this year’s card would include only women and children.

Speaking on the “Late Late Show,” Kardashian West said, “This year’s Christmas card is shot really casually. We’re kind of doing jeans and T-shirts vibe. Really cute. All the kids are so hard to put together ... It’s women and children this year.”

Since Dec. 1, Kardashian West has been tweeting one photo a day through Christmas, and several shots throughout the month included Kanye West. Take a look at some of the photos below.

25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @ELIRUSSELLLINNETZ STARTING TODAY... — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 1, 2017

25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @EliLinnetz pic.twitter.com/jPAJNyj6C0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 1, 2017