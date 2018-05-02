New Mom Kylie Jenner Explains Why She Loves Changing Diapers

Kylie Jenner talked about why she enjoys changing diapers, how she and boyfriend Travis Scott came up with the name “Stormi” and what’s changed in her life since becoming a mother in an intimate interview published Wednesday.

Kim Kardashian conducted the interview with her younger sister for the Evening Standard, bringing up everything from Jenner’s career to her views on plastic surgery. But the 20-year-old beauty mogul had the most to say about little Stormi. She told Kardashian all about what surprised her most about motherhood and even admitted that she likes changing her daughter’s diapers.

“I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you,’” Jenner said. “Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course.”

She added, “But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish — and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really… it’s like such an amazing experience.”

Scott and Jenner, who are currently on vacation together, celebrated their daughter’s three-month birthday on Tuesday, sharing an adorable photo on Instagram.

Jenner noted in the interview that she and Travis were originally thinking of just going with the name “Storm” instead of “Stormi.”

“I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us,” she said.

“And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi,” Kylie said. “And it just stuck. I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better, to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name.”

Jenner said that being a new mom has “been so amazing” and “so much fun” but she admitted things can sometimes be difficult.

“I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience,” Kylie said. “Of course, there’s hard times and stuff … even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues … and all the ups and downs.”

Stormi Webster was born on Feb. 1, weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz. She is the first child for both Jenner and Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Jenner said in an statement a few days after giving birth. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst!”