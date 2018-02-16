Let's Decode Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's New Picture Together

After months of staying out of the public eye, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are putting themselves back in the spotlight.

The new parents are wearing matching surgical masks in a picture Scott shared Thursday on his Snapchat account. The “Butterfly Effect” rapper wrote “bdjxjkdn” in upside-down neon lettering over the photo.

The text and masks don’t quite make sense without context, but we’re betting they’re part of an inside joke relating to the couple’s newborn, Stormi Webster (Scott’s real name is Jacques Webster). But we’re open to any and all theories.

Travis Scott A still from Scott's Snapchat.

The photo is the first social media sign of the couple since Jenner posted a video and message announcing Stormi’s birth.

The video they released to fans on Feb. 4, called “To Our Daughter,” shows the couple throughout Jenner’s pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner A still of Jenner and Scott from the nearly 12-minute video.

Kylie Jenner They have been dating for almost a year.

Jenner and Scott both stepped out separately a few days after Stormi’s birth, and Jenner has become more active on social media.

Earlier this week, she posted photos of herself wearing a maroon tracksuit that coordinated with her Bentley:

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2018 at 5:38pm PST

And she later shared a sultry snap for Valentine’s Day:

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2018 at 10:52am PST