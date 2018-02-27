Kylie Minogue Will Headline NYC's Pride Island In June

Kylie Minogue’s 2018 just keeps getting better and better.

The Australian songstress will follow up the April release of her new album, “Golden,” with a headlining gig at Pride Island, New York City’s two-day LGBTQ music festival, in June.

The star-studded lineup for June 23 and 24 also includes Tove Lo, Lizzo, Big Freedia and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” champion Sasha Velour.

“With the success of last year’s Pride Island, we are thrilled to bring back our music festival in a two-day format,” Pride Island director Jose Ramos said in a news release. “Kylie Minogue, Tove Lo, Lizzo, and Big Freedia are perfect examples of the evolution of Dance on the Pier.”

Last year, NYC Pride organizers opted to expand one of their most storied events, the Dance on the Pier, into Pride Island, billed as a multi-day “cultural experience.” The inaugural 2017 event featured performances by Patti LaBelle, Years & Years and Nelly Furtado, among other artists.

This year’s Pride Island moves to Hudson River Park’s Pier 97 in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

Minogue will celebrate “Golden” with a series of five intimate club dates in London, Paris and Barcelona, among other European cities. Following her Pride Island performance, she’ll embark on her full-scale Golden Tour in September, playing arenas across the U.K. and Ireland.

Meanwhile, NYC Pride is shaping up to be a bigger and brighter celebration of the LGBTQ community than ever before. Last week, organizers unveiled the event’s “Defiantly Different” theme, which pays tribute to “the rallying cry of generations who laid the groundwork for equality, the next wave of creative thinkers prepared to score their own trails, and each distinctive individual in between.”