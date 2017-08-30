WEIRD NEWS
Brace Yourself For Some Seriously Messy Photos Of Spain's La Tomatina Festival

It’s all good clean fun. Kinda.
Things got seriously messy at Spain’s annual La Tomatina festival on Wednesday ― just as organizers hoped.

Some 22,000 people pelted around 150 tons of ripe tomatoes at each other during the epic food fight on the streets of Buñol, near Valencia.

Many revellers were left completely covered in pulp as the hourlong faux battle, which reportedly has its origins in a brawl that broke out during a parade in 1945, came to an end at midday.

Watch the festival’s official livestream of the event above, and check out some of the best photographs from this year’s event below:

  • JAIME REINA via Getty Images
    Revelers offload ripe tomatoes from a truck onto other participants below them at the annual La Tomatina festival in Buñol, Spain, on Wednesday.
  • JAIME REINA/AFP/Getty Images
    The iconic fiesta is billed as "the world's biggest food fight."
  • Heino Kalis / Reuters
    The event gets real messy every year -- just the way organizers and participants like it.
  • JAIME REINA/AFP/Getty Images
    Some 22,000 people from around the world took part in the 2017 festival.
  • Pablo Blazquez Dominguez via Getty Images
    The town is drenched in ripe tomatoes, with around 150 tons of the food favorite being thrown during the 2017 event.
  • Heino Kalis / Reuters
    Buckets are always a favorite tool during the tomato festival.
  • JAIME REINA/AFP/Getty Images
    Many, like the two women pictured here, end up falling flat out on the ground during the food fight.
  • JAIME REINA/AFP/Getty Images
    Some revelers are almost as squashed together as the tomatoes get.
  • Pablo Blazquez Dominguez via Getty Images
    Everyone walks away smiling from La Tomatina.
  • JAIME REINA/AFP/Getty Images
    Participants take a well-earned breather.
  • JAIME REINA via Getty Images
    It's all good clean fun -- kinda.
  • JAIME REINA/AFP/Getty Images
    Revelers often struggle to stay on foot, due to the slippery conditions on the ground.
  • JAIME REINA/AFP/Getty Images
    Many participants choose to wear goggles during the fiesta.
  • Pablo Blazquez Dominguez via Getty Images
    This woman looks to be in total bliss as she lays down on her back in the tomato pulp.
  • Pablo Blazquez Dominguez via Getty Images
    Sometimes the hits can be unexpected, as is the case with this woman, who takes a tomato to the face as she sits on a man's shoulders.
  • JAIME REINA/AFP/Getty Images
    There's so much tomato pulp, you can become almost completely submerged in it.
  • Pablo Blazquez Dominguez via Getty Images
    The festival is now in its 72nd year.
  • JAIME REINA/AFP/Getty Images
    Sometimes the best way to deal with the pulp is just to dive right in.
  • JAIME REINA/AFP/Getty Images
    But sometimes it all gets just a bit too squishy.
  • JAIME REINA/AFP/Getty Images
    Sometimes you really can have too much fun.

