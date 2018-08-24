While you’re planning that Labor Day weekend family cookout or a last-minute getaway to one of the world’s best food cities, we’re gearing up for some serious savings in the form of Labor Day 2018 sales.
We’ve done the heavy lifting for you and rounded up this long list of all of the sales going on this weekend you won’t want to miss. Just note that many of these sales don’t start until closer to date, but be sure to check back as we’ll keep updating this roundup with great deals as we find them.
Below, all of the Labor Day weekend sales you need to know about:
Furniture & Home Decor
AllModern: Take an additional 15% off Labor Day Sale items at AllModern using code SHUCKS through 9/4
World Market: Save 30% on all regular-price furniture now through 9/3 with code FURN30
Birch Lane: Take an extra 15% off plus free shipping on Labor Day sale items using code SUNSET from 8/29 to 8/3
Joss & Main: Take up to 85% off Labor Day Sale items at Joss & Main PLUS sitewide free shipping from 8/30 to 9/4
Overstock: Labor Day Blowout up to 70% off furniture and home accessories
Houzz: Up to 75% off best sellers and free shipping on thousands of products
Clothing & Accessories
Urban Outfitters: Take 30% off sale items from 8/31 to 9/3
Old Navy: 50% off All Jeans, All Dresses, All Tees, All Sweatshirts & Hoodies from 8/30 to 9/3
GlassesUSA: BOGO sale on all eyewear frames (excluding premium brands and contact lenses) with code BOGO
Wildfang: 20% off site wide 8/31 to 9/2
Valfre: 30% + extra 30% off sale 8/31 to 9/3
Sweaty Betty: 20% off everything site-wide and in-stores from 8/31 to 9/3
Of A Kind: Starting on 8/16, 30% off on spring and summer apparel
BaubleBar: Up to 80% off, and take an extra 20% off sale from 8/30 to 9/3
Asos: 20% off everything the week of Labor Day
Parker Smith: 20% off sitewide, including sale, with code LABORDAY20
Rockets of Awesome: The kids clothing delivery service is offering 20% off your first box when you spend $75 from now until 9/15 for new customers only
Mattresses
Nest Bedding: $25-$200 off select mattresses + a free sheet set, buy one pillow, get one 50% off and $25 off all pet beds
Nectar Sleep: If you order between now and Labor Day, you will receive $125 off a Nectar mattress plus two free Nectar pillows
Dreamcloud Sleep: If you order between now and Labor Day, you will receive $200 off a DreamCloud mattress
Leesa: Save $150 off a Leesa mattress if you order before Labor Day
Eight Sleep: $50 off when you spend $500 with code 50LABORDAY, $125 off when you spend $1000 with code 125LABORDAY, $250 off when you spend $1500 with code 250LABORDAY
Lifestyle
Veestro: Plant-based meal delivery service Veestro is offering 30% off all a la carte meals on Monday, September 3rd with code LABOR30
Ban.do: 25% off planners, extra 15% off sale
Dormify: 20% off your order with code SEEYASUMMER from 8/31 to 8/3
Allswell: 20% off sitewide with code LABORDAY from 8/27 to 9/5
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.