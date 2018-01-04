Lady Gaga's New Bikini Photo Shows Her Looking Up For The New Year

Lady Gaga delivered a heartfelt Happy New Year to her Little Monsters on Wednesday ― in a thong bikini.

The side pose revealed a skin canvas of tattoos, including an image of David Bowie she had done in 2016 after the legendary singer’s death.

Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life. pic.twitter.com/dpdN1eXeeS — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 3, 2018

The “Perfect Illusion” performer’s provocative photo got plenty of responses, including cries of relief from fans after she took an apparent break from social media.

Check out some the reactions:

This has to be in a museum

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/eKKmuJOcKF — Raymon | Lady Gaga  (@raymongaga) January 3, 2018

Serving SEX and ART! No wonder you're the new Queen of Pop! LOVE YOU ❤️ — Jolie's Lips (@Gaga4Jolie) January 3, 2018

YOURE ALIVE — nico 🍑 (@fkanico) January 3, 2018

Oh she just gonna drop in unaccounted and post a pic like that, I see pic.twitter.com/hOo3D0ntxk — 𝔓𝔯𝔦𝔫𝔠𝔢 𖤐 (@PRlNCEDAYTONA) January 3, 2018

10 days — CULT (@joseblume) January 4, 2018