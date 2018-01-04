Lady Gaga's New Bikini Photo Shows Her Looking Up For The New Year

Lady Gaga delivered a heartfelt Happy New Year to her Little Monsters on Wednesday ― in a thong bikini.
The side pose revealed a skin canvas of tattoos, including an image of David Bowie she had done in 2016 after the legendary singer’s death.
The “Perfect Illusion” performer’s provocative photo got plenty of responses, including cries of relief from fans after she took an apparent break from social media.
Check out some the reactions:
Gaga’s 2018 is shaping up. The six-time Grammy winner is up for two more of the music awards, including Best Pop Vocal Album (“Joanne”), during the televised ceremony on Jan. 28. And she’s expected to start a two-year residency at the Park MGM’s Park Theater in December.
