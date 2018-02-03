Lady Gaga Cancels Rest Of World Tour Because Of 'Severe Pain'

“Severe pain” has forced Lady Gaga to cancel the final 10 dates of her “Joanne World Tour.”

The Grammy-award winning musician used Twitter on Saturday morning to apologize to fans who’d been hoping to watch her live at upcoming European leg gigs in London, Manchester, Zurich, Cologne, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris and Berlin.

“I’m so devastated I don’t know how to describe it,” the 31-year-old wrote. “All I know is that if I don’t do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music.”

“I promise I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first,” she added.

Gaga lives with fibromyalgia, which The Mayo Clinic states is “characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues.”

She addressed living with the condition in her Netflix documentary, “Gaga: Five Foot Two.” It also caused her to pull out of a performance at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil in September 2017.

Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

Gaga’s “severe pain” had “materially impacted her ability to perform live,” tour promoter Live Nation said via a statement on its website.

“She is extremely sorry and deeply saddened that she cannot perform for her European fans, who have waited so patiently,” it added. “She is in the care of expert medical professionals who are working closely with her so she can continue to perform for her fans for years to come.”

Fans overwhelmingly responded by wishing Gaga well:

I hope you have a smooth recovery Gaga, we love you so much and we would never want you to put your health and well being at risk. I really hope that this pain that you're going through will be resolved, take as much time as you need. I love you Gaga ❤ — xoxo Jesus (@jesuusch_) February 3, 2018

I love you and I support u. Every health and positive vibes of the world to YOU! pic.twitter.com/1ny47DGSKn — marcos ou ruan (@marcosruan_) February 3, 2018

I’m so happy your doing this. Of course it’s always alittle upsetting that some of us can’t see you, but your health is ALWAYS first priority and after seeing Gaga Five Foot Two I believe that more then ever! — xoxo, Wayne (@HausofWayne) February 3, 2018