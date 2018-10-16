Lady Gaga Confirms Her Engagement To Christian Carino

This does not seem like a bad romance.

Lady Gaga revealed she is engaged to talent agent Christian Carino during a speech at Elle’s Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration Monday — and she did it using just three simple words.

The “A Star Is Born” headliner, was among those honored at the gathering and at the end of her speech she began to thank people, including her boo.

“Thank you, Elle. Thank you all the loved ones in my life. ... Everybody at table 5. My fiancé Christian,” Gaga said, per Elle.

This is the first time she has acknowledged that the couple plan to wed, according to the magazine.

Michael Kovac via Getty Images Christian Carino and Lady Gaga attend Elle’s Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration on Monday.

In early 2017, People confirmed that Gaga, 32, and Carino, 49, were dating. They had been spotted being cute on the field ahead of her Super Bowl LI halftime performance in Houston that February. The two also were caught around that time getting cozy at a Kings of Leon concert.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Gaga takes a selfie with Carino before the Super Bowl football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

The couple’s romance began after Gaga and her former fiancé, Taylor Kinney, called off their engagement in July 2016 after five years.

The “Million Reasons” singer and the talent agent — who reps such big names as Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez — have been pretty private about their relationship.

But in August 2017, during a stop in New York on her Joanne World Tour, she opened up about her feelings for Carino, telling The New York Post’s Page Six that she was “in love” with him.