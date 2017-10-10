Lady Gaga Defends Young Girl From Bullies In Video Message

Lady Gaga wants to put an end to bullying. The singer even created a nonprofit called the Born This Way Foundation to pursue this mission.

On Friday, she took another step in her effots. Gaga posted a video message on Instagram addressed to the students at El Marino Elementary School in Culver City, California on behalf of her friend’s daughter, Venice.

Venice’s mom is beauty therapist Joomee Song, who works with Gaga. “Hi everybody at El Marino Elementary. This is Lady Gaga. I’m friends with Venice, and I work with Venice’s mommy, Joomee,” the singer said in her video message. “I’m really, really sad to hear that Venice is being bullied at school.”

Gaga noted that she does a lot of anti-bullying work and knows that bullying “can really change the growth and the happiness of children all over the world.”

Said the singer, “So I encourage you all to be kind to one another and to search within your community for bravery. Sometimes it’s hard to stand up against the popular kids, you know, and hang out with someone that’s being bullied. But be the bigger person. Be kinder. Be braver. Go and sit with Venice and have lunch. Be a rebel.”

The Instagram video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times. El Marino Elementary School did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment, but the school is part of Culver City Unified School District, which has an anti-bullying task force dedicated to Gaga’s same mission.