﻿Lady Gaga was music to our eyes on the 76th annual Golden Globes red carpet.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

The “A Star Is Born” actress, who dazzled us all in the film as ingenue Ally Maine, wowed in a strapless gown by Valentino at the Globes with a massive train and blue-tinted updo. The look evoked the one Judy Garland wore in the 1954 iteration of “A Star Is Born.”

Judy Garland - A Star Is Born (1954) | Lady Gaga tonight at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4DcYw2aMfW — Juan (@juanruizj) January 7, 2019

People on Twitter basically said they’d never love again after seeing her look:

Ok maybe Gaga wins the dress train contest? It takes TWO additional human helpers to hold her gown #goldenglobes #gagaglobes. pic.twitter.com/ULCF0E9DWH — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 6, 2019

You heard it here first: Lady Gaga killed millennial pink with “The Shallow Blue." pic.twitter.com/q8FdeccvUg — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) January 6, 2019

Lady Gaga is a total ANGEL! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/O01KtcuhPS — Lady Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) January 7, 2019

Nominated for Best Actress for “A Star Is Born” and Best Original Song for her power ballad with Bradley Cooper, “Shallow,” Gaga has had quite a year. The song became her longest-leading No.1 single on US Billboard Digital Songs chart and she received four Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.