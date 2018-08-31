Lady Gaga's Pink Couture Valentino Gown Is So Outrageous It Works

Lady Gaga’s latest look is leaving us gasping for air.

The singer and actress brought all the drama to the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Friday, where she and Bradley Cooper screened their film, “A Star Is Born.” While Cooper looked handsome in a tuxedo, Gaga pulled a Gaga and wore a truly jaw-dropping look on the rainy red carpet.

The 32-year-old looked stunning in a fluffy, feathery concoction from Valentino Couture that made it appear like she was gliding on a pink cloud (made of Muppets, naturally).

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE via Getty Images May every red carpet be this exciting.

She wore her platinum locks in a sweeping updo and accentuated her look with massive, teardrop diamond earrings.

It’s outrageous, it’s over-the-top ― but it’s pure Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

Franco Origlia via Getty Images

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

Franco Origlia via Getty Images

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

Gaga also made sure her arrival to the film festival was just as extra as her couture look.

The star arrived on Thursday by boat, of course, and wore a vampy bustier dress from Jonathan Simkhai with a bold lip, perfectly coiffed peroxide hair and sky-high stilettos. She added a few air kisses and a single red rose to complete her entrance, carrying Hedi Slimane’s first bag for Céline.

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images Lady Gaga arriving at the 75th Venice Film Festival on Aug. 30 in Venice, Italy.

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images What a strut.

Just before the premier on Friday, Gaga appeared alongside Cooper at a photo call for “A Star Is Born.” Cooper both starred in and directed the remake of the classic film that bears the same name as the 1937 original.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE via Getty Images Cooper and Gaga at a photo call for the film on Aug. 31.

Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images A look of love.

“A Star Is Born” premieres Friday at the festival and appears in theaters in October.