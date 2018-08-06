Lance Bass 'Heartbroken' After Losing Out On 'Brady Bunch' House

Former ’NSync member Lance Bass tweeted on Friday that his bid to purchase the “Brady Bunch” house had been accepted. But in little more time than it takes to say, “Location, location, location,” he received the disappointing news that he had been outbid, People magazine reported.
The house, which was used for exterior shots for the hit TV sitcom “Brady Bunch,” was on the market for more than $1.8 million, per the real estate website Zillow.
“This iconic residence is reportedly the second-most photographed home in the United States after the White House,” the listing said.
Bass posted his disappointing news on Instagram, using an iconic line from the TV show: “Marcia Marcia Marcia!”
“I’m feeling heartbroken today,” he wrote. “As many of you may have heard, we placed the winning bid on the iconic ‘Brady Bunch’ house — at least that’s what we were told.”
He added, “This was a dream come true for me.”
But Bass’ dream was dashed when he was told the next day that a corporate buyer, which he said was a Hollywood studio, had outbid him and wanted the house “at any cost.” Bass said he believed he was used to drive up the house’s price.
Ernie Carswell, an agent for the Douglas Elliman real estate company, which listed the property, told The Los Angeles Times on Saturday that the sale to Bass was not a done deal and the seller had not yet made a final decision.
Bass did try to salvage something positive from the real estate deal that wasn’t.
“To make me happier you can register and vote November 6th,” he wrote on Instagram.