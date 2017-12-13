Jaime Lannister Is The 'Game Of Thrones' Elf On The Shelf Of Your Nightmares

Move over, Elf on the Shelf ― Kris Kringle has a new spy.
And this one is straight out of Westeros.
Introducing… the Lannister on the Bannister.
Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ― aka Jaime Lannister in “Game of Thrones” ― appeared in a spoof commercial for the toy on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
But instead of just reporting back on the kids to Santa Claus in the run-up to Christmas, The Kingslayer issues them a few sinister words of warning whenever he busts them for misbehaving.
“You’ll notice a difference almost immediately,” boasts the voiceover.
Check out the full parody spot above.