COMEDY
12/13/2017 06:52 am ET

Jaime Lannister Is The 'Game Of Thrones' Elf On The Shelf Of Your Nightmares

Introducing... the Lannister on the Bannister.
By Lee Moran

Move over, Elf on the Shelf ― Kris Kringle has a new spy.

And this one is straight out of Westeros.

Introducing… the Lannister on the Bannister.

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ― aka Jaime Lannister in “Game of Thrones” ― appeared in a spoof commercial for the toy on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

But instead of just reporting back on the kids to Santa Claus in the run-up to Christmas, The Kingslayer issues them a few sinister words of warning whenever he busts them for misbehaving.

“You’ll notice a difference almost immediately,” boasts the voiceover.

Check out the full parody spot above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Game Of Thrones Jimmy Kimmel Comics And Graphic Novels Fiction Jaime Lannister
Jaime Lannister Is The 'Game Of Thrones' Elf On The Shelf Of Your Nightmares
CONVERSATIONS