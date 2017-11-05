“Saturday Night Live” host Larry David took a twisted turn to the shockingly macabre with a joke about picking up women at a concentration camp.

Twitter wasn’t amused, with scores of tweets attacking the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star for insensitivity.

“I’ve always been obsessed with women, and I’ve often wondered if I’d grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I be checking women out in the camp?” David wondered in his monologue. “I think I would.”

He considered possible pick up lines: “How’s it going? They treatin’ you okay? If we ever get out of here, I’d love to take you out for some latkes. You like latkes?”

He admitted: “There are no good opening lines in a concentration camp.”

David also referred to the Harvey Weinstein scandal and noted a “very disturbing pattern emerging” of Jews in Hollywood accused of sexual harassment.

“Not all but many of them ... are Jews,” he said. “I don’t like when Jews are in the headlines for notorious reasons. I want ‘Einstein discovers the theory of relativity,’ ‘Salk cures polio.’ What I don’t want? ‘Weinstein took it out.’”

Larry David just put a Holocaust joke and a Harvey Weinstein joke in his opener, my God. #SNL — Josh Fields (@partiallypro) November 5, 2017

Just when you thought Larry David's #SNL monologue couldn't get worse, he joked about seducing women in concentration camps. Wow. #HeBombed — Dan Riley (@ThreeColumnsArt) November 5, 2017

Larry David is making jokes about hitler and harassment of women! God this is awful and awkward! #snl #SNL2017 — Cassidy (@_Cx2_) November 5, 2017

When Larry David says it, he gets applause and laughs.



When the Alt-Right says it, we get our accounts suspended.https://t.co/DLygUMv3TX — Mr. Frexit 🦃🇺🇸 (@MrFrexlt) November 5, 2017

Larry David went from making me laugh about his Jew jokes to making me cringe. #PleaseStopJokingAboutConcentrationCamps #SNL #LarryDavid — David Solkowitz (@itz_Daveed) November 5, 2017

How did the #SNL producers let Larry David make jokes about the Holocaust and being in a concentration camp? Not remotely clever or funny. pic.twitter.com/Bh9J8Pf2Pq — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) November 5, 2017

Not feeling Larry David’s concentration camp jokes @nbcSNL. Nothing about the holocaust will ever be funny. #majorfail #notfunny — Cindi Avila (@ChefCindi) November 5, 2017