“Saturday Night Live” host Larry David took a twisted turn to the shockingly macabre with a joke about picking up women at a concentration camp.
Twitter wasn’t amused, with scores of tweets attacking the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star for insensitivity.
“I’ve always been obsessed with women, and I’ve often wondered if I’d grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I be checking women out in the camp?” David wondered in his monologue. “I think I would.”
He considered possible pick up lines: “How’s it going? They treatin’ you okay? If we ever get out of here, I’d love to take you out for some latkes. You like latkes?”
He admitted: “There are no good opening lines in a concentration camp.”
David also referred to the Harvey Weinstein scandal and noted a “very disturbing pattern emerging” of Jews in Hollywood accused of sexual harassment.
“Not all but many of them ... are Jews,” he said. “I don’t like when Jews are in the headlines for notorious reasons. I want ‘Einstein discovers the theory of relativity,’ ‘Salk cures polio.’ What I don’t want? ‘Weinstein took it out.’”
