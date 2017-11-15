Larry David Shows His Enthusiasm Reading Mean Tweets About Jimmy Kimmel

Larry David struggling to read mean tweets about Jimmy Kimmel is comedy gold.

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star was among celebrities who marked Kimmel’s 50th birthday on Monday by reading Twitter trolls’ insults about him on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

But each time David came to read out one of the tweets, he broke down in uncontrollable laughter. It meant Kimmel could only use one of David’s readings in the main segment.