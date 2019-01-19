She Warned MSU About Larry Nassar. Now She Wants To Fix The System That Silenced Her.

Today, Thomashow is a campus sexual assault coordinator for the Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Treatment Board. She collaborates with colleges across the state to create sexual violence prevention programming, and works on centering survivors in each project she pursues. Fittingly, Thomashow works with victims from Michigan State, the same campus where she was assaulted.

“It appears that we as a society favor money over human lives, and our rules reinforce that,” Thomashow said as our conversation veered toward Betsy DeVos’ new Title IX guidelines, which the education secretary proposed in November.

The proposal prioritizes schools and institutions over sexual assault victims by making it harder to report gender-based violence. One of the key provisions many have criticized is that universities would only be responsible for ﻿misconduct that occurs on campus.

Under these new guidelines, Thomashow would not have been able to file her 2014 Title IX complaint, one of the key developments that led to Nassar’s downfall.

“I was a block away from campus in an MSU building, with an MSU doctor, as an MSU student, with an MSU resident that was asked to leave the room right before I was assaulted,” she said. “But it wasn’t in the capacity as a student, and it wasn’t on campus, so the university would have been able to shirk responsibility for my abuse under the new guidelines.”

Nassar could still be practicing medicine today if those guidelines were in place while she was a student. And that’s why, Thomashow said, she continues to do the work she does.

Looking back on the last few years, Thomashow is understandably tired. Dealing with her own trauma ― and finding out that Nassar also abused her younger sister ― has taken a toll on her, and on the family.

“There’s really no word in our dictionary to describe how this last year has been,” she told me. “It’s been both a mix of really, really difficult things and a mix of change, good change.”

Nevertheless, she finds solace in her work and the promise she made to herself to always trust her gut. Before we said our goodbyes, I asked her what she would tell another survivor, after everything she’s been through.