Larry Nassar Pleads Guilty To 10 Counts Of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct (UPDATE)

“I was very confused, trying to reconcile what was happening with the person he was supposed to be,” Rachel Denhollander, one of the first women to accuse Nassar of sexual abuse that took place when she was just 15, told IndyStar in September 2016. “He’s this famous doctor. He’s trusted by my friends. He’s trusted by these other gymnasts. How could he reach this position in the medical profession, how could he reach this kind of prominence and stature if this is who he is?” Denhollander was in court during the plea agreement on Wednesday morning.

John Manly, an attorney representing 105 Nassar accusers in civil lawsuits, described the case to The Detroit News as the “largest sexual assault scandal in the history of sport.”

“[Nassar] can say whatever he wants. No word, no apology is going to make this better. Nothing,” Manly said. “The victims are left with the wreckage in their lives. Some will get better, and some will never get over it.”

This article has been updated to include Nassar’s guilty pleas from Nov. 29.