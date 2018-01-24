Larry Nassar Sentenced To 40 To 175 Years In Prison For Child Sexual Abuse

Raisman revealed in November that Nassar sexually abused her during her time on the USA Gymnastics Olympic team.

“I was just so scared and nervous about what people were going to think,” Raisman said in a November interview. “I was a textbook victim, brainwashed to believe I was fine.”

Many of Nassar’s victims told how the abuse has affected them, with stories of PTSD, family issues, anxiety, depression, eating disorders, intimacy issues, a distrust of men, a distrust of doctors, shame, guilt and suicidal thoughts.

“I was a carefree silly little girl until this happened, and afterwards there was a cloud and the cloud has followed me into every relationship in my life, especially the most important ones,” survivor Lyndsy Carr said in her statement.

Dancer Jessica Smith told of debilitating migraines she experiences because of the trauma from Nassar’s abuse.

“Since being victimized, I suffer from a rare form of extreme migraines that no neurologist has been able to fully understand or diagnose,” Smith said in court. ”... These migraines begin with half of my body going numb, including my tongue, causing me to be unable to speak. I also lose basic functioning skills such as fine motor and even gross motor. The effects of my migraines can cause me to be confused and unable to think straight for up to days after the initial searing headaches. This in addition to my anxiety and inability to sleep leaves me in an unhealthy state both physically and emotionally.”